 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher today, as the market is bouncing back from the price drop Monday. “Consumer spending is an ongoing concern, especially for higher priced cuts of beef. So far, beef demand is stable with exports still strong year over year.”

Poor consumer demand is expected to continue weighing on cattle futures, but there is hope ahead, The Hightower Report said. “If consumers buy more meat at the grocery store instead of restaurants, demand might not be as bad as feared.”

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.91% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.42%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.20%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.67%. The continued to commitment of global communities in fighting inflation continues to weighs on markets, Tradingeconomics.com said. Home borrowing costs in Europe are nearing the highest in 13 years, they said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.61% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.40%.

People are also reading…

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.50%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.80%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 84 cents (0.74%), and August gasoline is down 0.66%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday as the prospect of a firmer cash tone helped support the market overall, said Matthew Strelow o…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The upcoming slaughter week will test demand that seems to be holding strong leading up to the Fourth of July. Retailers have finished purchas…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market may be looking at a basis flip as shorts get squeezed and the packer is put under more pressure to pay up for cattle, liftin…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News