Cattle futures are called steady to higher today, as the market is bouncing back from the price drop Monday. “Consumer spending is an ongoing concern, especially for higher priced cuts of beef. So far, beef demand is stable with exports still strong year over year.”
Poor consumer demand is expected to continue weighing on cattle futures, but there is hope ahead, The Hightower Report said. “If consumers buy more meat at the grocery store instead of restaurants, demand might not be as bad as feared.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.91% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.42%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.20%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.67%. The continued to commitment of global communities in fighting inflation continues to weighs on markets, Tradingeconomics.com said. Home borrowing costs in Europe are nearing the highest in 13 years, they said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.61% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.40%.
People are also reading…
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.50%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.80%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 84 cents (0.74%), and August gasoline is down 0.66%.