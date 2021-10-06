“We view the cattle market may be trying to etch out a bottom, but the fundamentals will still be the key in signaling that the bottom may be in,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Without help from the beef market, the cash market may continue to drift lower and this will leave the futures market vulnerable to a setback with the premium structure still intact, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.11%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.05%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.057%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 2.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.65%. European stocks declined markedly so far today, with travel and leisure, and tech stocks leading losses after soaring energy prices and other supply issues fueled inflation and growth woes, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed with The Shanghai Composite Index closing higher today, “boosted by reports that Beijing committed to coal supply ahead of the winter.” Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei plunged to the lowest close since August 23 extending losses for an eight-session “as investors are disappointed with a new government and remain concerned about global economic growth,”TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.90% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.43%, EUR/USD was down 0.48% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 72 cents (0.91%), and November gasoline is down 0.95%.