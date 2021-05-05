 Skip to main content
Cattle

Deferred contracts saw “milk buying strength in a bear spread market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash will likely hold off until Wednesday or later again this week, with expectations of steady to lower,” they said.

Cattle markets “seem to have the demand fundamentals to put in a short-term low soon,” The Hightower Report said. The break for June cattle “is a bearish technical development,” and the market is continuing to hit downside targets.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.80%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.16%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.77% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.27%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.81% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.83%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 77 cents (1.14%), and June gasoline is up 1.29%.

