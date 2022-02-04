Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 1.65 to $279.81/cwt.
- Select down 42 cents to $276.05/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 536 head sold live at $140 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 282 head sold live at $138.26 and none sold dressed.
USDA estimated the WTD cattle slaughter at 479k head through Thursday. That was 10k more than last week’s pace, and is up by 9k head compared to the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
US beef export sales for the week ending Jan. 27 came in at 20,122 tonnes, up from 14,276 the previous week and the largest since Dec 2, according to The Hightower Repoxrt.