After seeing the numbers Friday and digesting the Cattle and Feed report through the weekend, front month cattle futures will respond today, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. “Going into the report, analyst consensus was for 1.5% lighter placements but they were larger than last year due to a jump in the less than 600 lb. category,” he said.
At the same time today, The Hightower Report cautions, “Traders may be underestimating the impact of weakening consumer confidence.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.70%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.18%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.727%. European equities extended losses for a third consecutive session today “as sentiment remained clouded by a worsening outlook for growth amid tightening financial conditions and an ongoing energy crisis,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks slumped closing at their lowest levels in over two months “taking cues from a negative lead on Wall Street, as risk assets remain under pressure from heightened inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and global recession fears,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index dropped by 2.53%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.441%, EUR/USD was down 0.41% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 63 cents (0.72%), and October gasoline is down 0.75%.