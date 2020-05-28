Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $8.21 to $369.56/cwt.
- Select went down $6.11 to $344.09.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,796 head sold live at $112-120, with 3,148 sold dressed at $180-190. In Iowa/Minnesota, 504 head were sold live at $114-115, and 2,138 head were sold dressed at $174-190.
Cattle markets were seeing a nice recovery this afternoon, Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash cattle have firmed a bit this morning, and this likely helped to attract buyers after a quiet morning.”
Cattle markets were in a small range this week as slaughter was offset by the “huge discount of futures to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said.