Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $2.10 to $248.04/cwt.
- Select up 60 cents to $221.91/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 195 head sold live art $144 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 38 head sold dressed at $226.
The USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 127k head. That is up by 2k wk/wk and by 7k head compared to last year, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Live cattle are correcting from their oversold situation and will need better cash and higher boxed beef numbers to offer additional support, according to Total Farm Marketing.