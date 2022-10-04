 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $2.10 to $248.04/cwt.
  • Select up 60 cents to $221.91/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 195 head sold live art $144 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 38 head sold dressed at $226.

The USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 127k head. That is up by 2k wk/wk and by 7k head compared to last year, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Live cattle are correcting from their oversold situation and will need better cash and higher boxed beef numbers to offer additional support, according to Total Farm Marketing.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Beef prices are down to the lowest level since March 29 of 2021, said The Hightower Report today.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The market appears to have found a short-term low with the bullish technical action, The Hightower Report said this morning. “With this week's…

Cattle

At the close for the Tuesday session live cattle futures were down by another 45 to 67 cents. October was the exception. “October fat cattle a…

Cattle

Traders continue to expect tightening supply into the fourth quarter “but a much weaker demand outlook and the downtrend in beef prices remain…

Cattle

Cattle markets “face Tuesday follow through” after gains on Monday. “There was negligible cash market activity,” Alan Brugler with Barchart sa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News