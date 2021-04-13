 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cash cattle markets “may be slow to develop this week,” Total Farm Marketing said, as the weakness in the futures market causing some bids to soften. However, strong retail values “should help support” the market, though a correction may help set the stage for higher prices into the spring.

“Consumer demand looks very strong over the next month, exports look higher and imports are slow so the cash trend looks to remain up,” The Hightower Report said. “Corrections look like buying opportunities.”

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were unchanged this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.16%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.48% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index rose 0.72%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.16% and USD/JPY was down 0.09%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 61 cents (1.02%), and May gasoline is up 0.51%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

