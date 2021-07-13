Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 1.66 to $273.34/cwt.
- Select fell 2.03 to $256.74/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,557 head sold live at $124.55 and 480 head sold dressed at $196.755. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 251 head sold live at $124.47 and 289 head sold dressed at $196.87.
For now, futures aren’t expecting cattle to move higher through July and into August, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Slaughter numbers should be near 665,000/week at least through August.
Ideas that the beef market could stabilize soon and talk that August cattle is trading at a significant discount to the cash market helped to support the market, said The Hightower Report.