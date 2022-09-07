The market turned higher over the past few sessions as traders have viewed the supply outlook as supportive. October live cattle caught some follow-through buying yesterday marching prices right back near the upper end of the August range, “The continuation from Friday did catch us a little off guard, especially when looking at the volatile trade in some of the outside markets,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line in his Livestock Roundup this morning.
Cash trade remains quiet after Labor Day weekend, with the cash cattle price yet to be established for the week awaiting retail clearance data after the long weekend, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.12%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.20%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.457%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.64%. Stock markets in Europe were lower led by materials and energy stocks after weaker customs data from China sparked worries about global demand, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks in China are recovering from recent lows as investors shrugged off weak Chinese trade data, but stocks are down in Japan amid speculation that authorities may intervene in the currency markets to arrest the yen’s slide, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.65%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.41%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 1.43%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 24 cents (0.28%), and October gasoline is up 1.16%.