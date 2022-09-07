 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

The market turned higher over the past few sessions as traders have viewed the supply outlook as supportive. October live cattle caught some follow-through buying yesterday marching prices right back near the upper end of the August range, “The continuation from Friday did catch us a little off guard, especially when looking at the volatile trade in some of the outside markets,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line in his Livestock Roundup this morning.

Cash trade remains quiet after Labor Day weekend, with the cash cattle price yet to be established for the week awaiting retail clearance data after the long weekend, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.12%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.20%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.457%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.64%. Stock markets in Europe were lower led by materials and energy stocks after weaker customs data from China sparked worries about global demand, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks in China are recovering from recent lows as investors shrugged off weak Chinese trade data, but stocks are down in Japan amid speculation that authorities may intervene in the currency markets to arrest the yen’s slide, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.65%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.41%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 1.43%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 24 cents (0.28%), and October gasoline is up 1.16%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Last year’s fourth quarter beef production was 127 mln pounds above the third quarter production, The Hightower Report said. This year, “it is…

Cattle

“Weakness in the beef market has triggered weakness in the cash market over the past few weeks with beef prices down to the lowest level since…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets are watching beef prices, “already at the lowest level since May 12,” The Hightower Report said. “This reinforces the idea that…

Cattle

“Traders are positioning ahead of today's USDA cattle on feed report, and the cash market news continues to carry a positive tilt,” The Highto…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News