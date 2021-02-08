Traders believe there will be a very strong rally in the cash cattle market in the weeks ahead, according to The Hightower Report. But steer rates remain at the highest level on record for this time of the year.
Traders expect average beef demand as the economy opens, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.32% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.55%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.73%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.08. European stock markets rose on Monday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbing above the 14,160 mark for the first time and other major indexes rising between 0.2% and 1%, amid hopes of more stimulus in the US and easing political uncertainty in Italy. Investors worldwide see the US Congress passing the $1.9 trillion support package in the coming weeks, while Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Draghi has secured support from the parliament's two largest parties to form a government. On the economic data front, industrial production in Germany stagnated in December, missing forecasts of a 0.3 percent increase, as lockdowns hit the export sector. he Shanghai Composite lifted 36.11 points or 1.03% to 3532.45 on Monday. Rare earth related stocks in Hong Kong and China also gained as social unrest in Myanmar fuelled concerns about a supply squeeze. MMG soared 7.36%, while Shenghe Resources rose 1.06%. Meantime, the Hang Seng Index added 60.15 points or 0.21% to 29348.83.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.11%, and March gasoline is up 1.15%.