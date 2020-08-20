Cattle futures are higher as Labor Day demand boosts beef, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Live cattle futures closed the midweek session up by as much as 95 cents. Feeder cattle closed with 32 to 45 cent gains on the day, Brugler said.
This morning, The Hightower Report also draws attention to the fact that “live cattle futures continue to draw support from strength in the beef and cash cattle markets.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning down up 0.25%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.09%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.21%, Germany’s DAX Index decreased by 1.11% and London’s FTSE 100 dropped 1.27%. European stocks were lower as worries over a prolonged recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic mounted on the back of Fed's gloomy outlook for the U.S. economic recovery, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite declined for the second consecutive session after the People's Bank of China held its benchmark interest rates steady for the fourth straight month, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus, Trading Economics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.00%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.00%), and October gasoline is down 1.55%.