 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was 39 cents higher to $263.65/cwt.
  • Select was 3 cents lower to $234.46.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 39 head sold dressed for $240.

Traders were watching the technical picture as well as boxed beef values to begin the week of trading. “A gap lower on a Monday is considered a negative technical development,” the Hightower Report said. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $263.22, up $0.73 on the day.”

“Live cattle likely saw some spillover selling from feeders, which lost about a dollar in January and later contracts as grains rallied due to news out of the Black Sea region,” Total Farm Marketing said. …Traders may be concerned that this momentum in cash won’t hold throughout this week, but feedlots have been holding firm knowing that the numbers aren’t out there.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets are expected to continue following Monday’s rally, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “After the close on Monday, USDA showed 522.8…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle futures stalled yesterday after a positive start to the weak with losses of 17 to 82 cents yester. October, which expires next Mon…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle starts a new week after cash trade picked up later in the week last week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Cattle

Beef markets remain strong, which should keep the short-term trend higher in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “The upside may be lim…

Cattle

Cattle markets traded largely lower yesterday on two-sided trade, The Hightower Report said. “The market experienced some follow-through selli…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News