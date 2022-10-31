Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was 39 cents higher to $263.65/cwt.
- Select was 3 cents lower to $234.46.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 39 head sold dressed for $240.
Traders were watching the technical picture as well as boxed beef values to begin the week of trading. “A gap lower on a Monday is considered a negative technical development,” the Hightower Report said. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $263.22, up $0.73 on the day.”
“Live cattle likely saw some spillover selling from feeders, which lost about a dollar in January and later contracts as grains rallied due to news out of the Black Sea region,” Total Farm Marketing said. …Traders may be concerned that this momentum in cash won’t hold throughout this week, but feedlots have been holding firm knowing that the numbers aren’t out there.”