Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.06 to $267.16/cwt.
- Select fell 30 cents to $245.38.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,269 head sold live for $145-148, and 200 head sold dressed for $230. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 833 head sold live for $144-150, and 902 head sold dressed for $228-235.
“US beef export sales for the week ending June 9 came in at 19,172 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 22 for 2023 for a total of 17,378,” the Hightower Report said. “This was down from 18,138 the previous week and the lowest since April 28. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 666,800 tonnes, up from 646,100 a year ago and the highest on record for this time of year.”
Hot weather forecasts provided support. “The cash market has been supported by the forecasts for hot weather, and the drop in carcass weights,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers have been forced to bid up to secure supplies. The retail demand will stay clearly in focus after the Father’s Day retail buying is complete.”