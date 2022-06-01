Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 12 cents to $267.42.
- Select was up 26 cents to $248.91.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,918 head sold dressed at $222.17 and 117 head sold live at $148. In Iowa, 194 head were sold live at $138.64 to $141 and 302 head were sold dressed at $221.52.
June cattle closed sharply higher and recovered all of yesterday’s losses and more, according to The Hightower Report.
Declining weights are providing some support to futures as more cattle are needed to provide the same tonnage, according to Total Farm Marketing.