 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 12 cents to $267.42.
  • Select was up 26 cents to $248.91.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,918 head sold dressed at $222.17 and 117 head sold live at $148. In Iowa, 194 head were sold live at $138.64 to $141 and 302 head were sold dressed at $221.52.

June cattle closed sharply higher and recovered all of yesterday’s losses and more, according to The Hightower Report.

Declining weights are providing some support to futures as more cattle are needed to provide the same tonnage, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Feeder markets are seeing “lower trade,” influenced by a premium of August’s contract to the cash index “and strong prices in the corn market,…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Thursday’s estimated cattle slaughter is 124,000 head, down 1,000 head from last week, but up 3,000 from last year, said Matthew Strelow of To…

Cattle

Feeder cattle saw mixed trade and are “looking for direction,” Total Farm Marketing said. There is weakness in the corn and wheat markets prov…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed. The past couple sessions have been encouraging to bullish traders. However, the front-end supply picture and …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News