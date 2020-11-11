One critically important factor in assessing the status of the current cattle being marketed is the carcass weight. The weight fell 10 pounds this past week indicating a movement towards more current status after suffering from an oversupply of fed cattle for the past few months, according to The Cattle Report. Regaining a more current status with lighter carcasses takes tonnage off the market.
Feeder cattle sales in sale barns have been low for seven weeks, Allendale said. Last week’s offering of 268,500 head, 249,700 of that was non-video, was 39% under last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.77% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.58%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.89%. European stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with Frankfurt’s DAX 30 rising 0.4% and extending gains for the third day as investors' focus shifted to stocks that are more likely to benefit from the economic recovery supported by optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. At the same time, traders continue to follow COVID-19 numbers, with more than 300,000 deaths across Europe. The Shanghai Composite finished in the red for the second session on Wednesday and lost 18 points or 0.5% to 3342, amid concerns about tighter regulation over big tech firms. On Tuesday, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation issued draft guidelines aimed at preventing monopolistic behavior on internet platforms and ensure fair competition, a move that will increase scrutiny on companies such as Alibaba.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.34%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.83%, and December gasoline is up 2.26%.