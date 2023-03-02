Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 67 cents to $288.50/cwt.
- Select was $1.15 higher to $277.58.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 479 head sold live for $164-165, and 123 head sold dressed for $263. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,595 head sold live for $163-165, and 685 sold dressed for $262.
“The live cattle and feeder cattle markets look tired, and charts are showing some signs of weakness,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April cattle closed under key supports on the day, and with the weak price action look to have further room to the downside in front of the market. The last couple corrections in April live cattle tested the 100-day moving average.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending February 23 came in at 8,084 tonnes, down from 15,515 the previous week and the lowest since December 29,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 292,797 tonnes, down from 372,272 a year ago and the lowest since 2020. The five-year average is 299,861.”