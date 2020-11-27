The Fed Cattle Exchange started the week’s trading off with sales on three of the four lots offered, Allendale said. One moved at $110.75 and two sold at $111.
A continued very strong rally in the beef market has set a strong foundation for further strength in the cash market and continued buying in the futures market, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.28%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.59%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.48. European stock markets were mixed on Friday, with DAX 30, IBEX 35, CAC 40 and FTSE MIB trading slightly higher and London's FTSE 100 falling 0.5%. Investors remained concerned about coronavirus-induced restrictions as Germany extended its lockdown until Dec. 20 and France tightened rules for the hospitality sector until Jan. 20. Chinese shares gained slightly on Friday, adding 11.28 points or 0.33% to 3381.01 as investors proved optimistic as profits at China’s industrial firms grew 28.2% year-on-year in October to 642.91 billion yuan, the most since early 2017. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index traded flat at nine-month highs of 26816.77 and gaining 1.46% for the week as traders assessed the sustainability of the recent rally.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was unchanged, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.06%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.85%, and June gasoline is down 0.83%.