Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.82 to $318.00/cwt.
- Select fell $3.62 to $280.27.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 399 head sold dressed for $196-200. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 740 head sold live for $123-127, and no reported dressed sales.
“Carcass values stay on the soft tone,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Load counts were light at 75 midday loads. The ongoing pressure in the retail trade will keep it difficult for prices in the futures market to push higher. The feeder market was mixed on Thursday, with some buying support on the front-end of the market.”
Cattle slaughter has been running slightly lower this week compared to the week before, due to a plant shutdown in Nebraska. “USDA estimated the week to date FI cattle slaughter at 355,000 head through Wednesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is down 5,000 head from the same week last year, due to the Monday JBS shutdown in Nebraska.”