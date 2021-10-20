Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 85 cents to $280.03/cwt.
- Select rose $1.27 to $262.80/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,879 head sold live at $124-126.50 and 4,420 head sold dressed at $195-198. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 6,978 head sold live at 122-131 and 1,588 head sold dressed at $195-196.
Cattle markets were choppy in the early session before closing “moderately higher” on the day, The Hightower Report said. “Technical indicators are signaling overbought status and the market is still holding a huge premium to the cash market.”
Buying support could be limited with the premium as traders are nervous about consumer sentiment becoming weaker as spendable income is being “pinched due to energy and food inflation.”