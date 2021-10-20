 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice fell 85 cents to $280.03/cwt.
  • Select rose $1.27 to $262.80/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,879 head sold live at $124-126.50 and 4,420 head sold dressed at $195-198. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 6,978 head sold live at 122-131 and 1,588 head sold dressed at $195-196.

Cattle markets were choppy in the early session before closing “moderately higher” on the day, The Hightower Report said. “Technical indicators are signaling overbought status and the market is still holding a huge premium to the cash market.”

Buying support could be limited with the premium as traders are nervous about consumer sentiment becoming weaker as spendable income is being “pinched due to energy and food inflation.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as December live cattle re-challenge the $130 price level after finishing last week at the top of t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“We view the cattle market may be trying to etch out a bottom, but the fundamentals will still be the key in signaling that the bottom may be …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Demand concerns after the strong rally Friday emerged as the market experienced lower than expected beef production last week.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle futures were back up by 97 cents to $1.30 on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The CME showed no delivery activity…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures calls are mixed today after prices consolidated on Monday for the second trading day, holding near the top of last week’s tradi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market trade “started to develop,” Total Farm Marketing said. Deals are coming in steady to $1 higher in some areas, they noted, whil…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News