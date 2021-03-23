The cold storage report on Monday “isn’t expected to have a big impact on prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. Expect front month cattle to stay under pressure with on-feed supplies at 102% of last year, “but the majority are heavy weight cattle in the front end of the market that has kept pressure on cash prices over the past handful of weeks.”
The Hightower report said there are rumors it may take $116 cash cattle this week to encourage sellers to wait and buyers to turn aggressive.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.20%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.93% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.61%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.37%, EUR/USD was down 0.35% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.46 (4.00%), and May gasoline is down 2.61%.