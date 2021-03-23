 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

The cold storage report on Monday “isn’t expected to have a big impact on prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. Expect front month cattle to stay under pressure with on-feed supplies at 102% of last year, “but the majority are heavy weight cattle in the front end of the market that has kept pressure on cash prices over the past handful of weeks.”

The Hightower report said there are rumors it may take $116 cash cattle this week to encourage sellers to wait and buyers to turn aggressive.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.20%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.93% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.61%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.37%, EUR/USD was down 0.35% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.46 (4.00%), and May gasoline is down 2.61%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A long liquidation move emerged for April cattle to drive the market down to the lowest level since Jan. 19, according to The Hightower Report…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Yesterday’s trade “was a positive technical development,” The Hightower Report said, as it appears a short-term low is in place. “Traders expe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle calls are steady to lower following a round of strong selling pressure, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash trade is mos…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News