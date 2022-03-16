 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

April cattle pushed back above the 200-day moving average on the close, turning charts more positive on the technical side, signaling the market having likely put in a near-term low, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Warmer weather may start boosting spring demand for beef retail values, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Outside markets

Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 1.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 3.70%, France’s CAC 40 was up 3.65%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 3.30% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.27%. European stock indices climbed firmly to levels not seen since March 1st on Wednesday, with sentiment lifted by signs of convergence in Russia-Ukraine talks and China’s pledge to support its financial markets, while investors are still waiting for the US Fed’s update on interest rates and the economic outlook. Meanwhile, Russia-Ukraine talks will resume on Wednesday, with Ukraine’s President Zelensky saying Russia’s demands were becoming more realistic. On the earnings front, Germany’s largest energy firm E.ON said it expects 2022 core earnings to fall up to €7.6 billion from €7.9 billion in 2021, on concerns over the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Also, BMW lowered its 2022 operating profit forecasts due to the war in Ukraine. Domestically, the DAX rose 3%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 added more than 2%.The Shanghai Composite rallied 3.48% to close at 3,171 while the Shenzhen Component jumped 4.02% to 12,001 on Wednesday, as mainland shares reversed early losses in a highly volatile session after China’s state council vowed to keep the stock market stable, support overseas listing and resolve risks around property developers. Investors scooped up beaten-down shares and rushed to cover shorts, especially in growth-oriented names.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.55%, EUR/USD was up 0.51% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.34%, and April gasoline is down 0.18%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

