“Traders are positioning ahead of today's USDA cattle on feed report, and the cash market news continues to carry a positive tilt,” The Hightower Report said today.
China was back to being the top export buyer for the week ending Aug. 11 according Weekly Export Sales data. The report Thursday showed a two-week high in U.S. beef exports and it is up 70% from the same week last year, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.01%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.61%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.45%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.67% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.25%. Major European bourses came under pressure today as worries about the impact of more interest rate hikes to tame sky-high inflation on the growth momentum continued to hang over the markets, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are lower as investors fretted about China’s shaky economy reflected by weaker-than-expected domestic data and slow appetite for credit, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.59% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.48%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.84%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.04 (2.25%), and October gasoline is up 1.79%.