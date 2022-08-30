Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 3.25 to $259.79/cwt.
- Select up 3.07 to $239.68/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 80 head dressed at $230.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 279 head sold dressed at $229.43.
Talk that the market was oversold after trading lower for five of the last six trading sessions helped to support,, according to The Hightower Report.
USDA reported cash feeder cattle sales were steady to $4 lower in the OKC auction. Volumes were consistent with last week. Sharply higher feed costs are a concern, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.