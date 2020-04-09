Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm on Choice and lower on Select on light to moderate demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 33 cents to $222.67/cwt.
- Select went down $4.20 to $207.57.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,708 head sold live at $105-106, with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported sales.
June live cattle closed down $2.30 at $84.37, while May feeder cattle closed down 42 cents at $118.95. Hightower says the discount of futures to the cash market may provide some price report. Last week’s beef exports were down from the previous week and below the four-week average.
Ben DiCostanzo with Walsh Trading says packers are consolidating production, calling it “a smart move for them as it limits where producers can bring their cattle. It gives packers an unbeatable advantage in the marketing of cattle, in my opinion.”