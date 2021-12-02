 Skip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and up on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up $1.80 to $272.02.
  • Select up 28 cents to $258.25.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,856 head sold dressed at $220 to $22.05 and 10,736 sold live at $140.16 to $141. In Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 10,667 head sold live at $138.80 to $139.83 and 1,884 sold dressed at $218 to $219.97.

A positive tilt to the stock market and a little less concern that the new virus issues will result in major restaurant closures helped to support the beef market, according to The Hightower Report.

Anticipation of higher cash cattle helped the futures recover some of their losses but there is still some concern over the weakness of boxed beef, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Breaking News