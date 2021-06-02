Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $5.60 to $340.16/cwt.
- Select was $5.43 higher to $311.88.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USA reported 5,561 head sold live for $120-122.50, and 3,057 head sold dressed for $190-192. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,143 head sold live for $118-121, and 6,244 head sold dressed for $188-193.
Wednesday was a bounce-back day for cattle markets after the concerns of Tuesday. “The market reaction yesterday was very bearish as traders feared that plants with 20% of US cattle slaughter capacity would be off-line for an extended period of time,” the Hightower Report said. “This did not occur and the market snapped back today.”
“JBS expected to be mostly back online today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Live cattle filled their gap on the charts this morning. Rumors of cash trade developing around 120 – should lend support. Cattle slaughter projected at 105,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for May 31: up 0.21 at 136.46.”