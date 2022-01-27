 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle futures are seeing some follow-through on Wednesday’s gains early today, Total Farm Marketing said. “After two consecutive tests of this moving average, the path of least resistance looks higher, as prices target the gap on the charts from Monday’s difficult open.”

Cash live cattle are trading lower this week. “The fact that open interest did not drop on the pullback was seen as a positive factor,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.97% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.52%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.58%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.10%. In Asian markets, traders saw Japanese technology stocks deal with heavy selling, partially related to the Federal Reserve meeting that indicated multiple rate hikes coming. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.81% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 3.11%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.78%, EUR/USD was down 0.81% and USD/JPY was up 0.67%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.25 (1.25%), and March gasoline is down 1.76%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.Choice was up $1.09 to $293.50.Select was up $2.46 to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as money continues to make its way into the commodity markets this week, said Matthew Strelow of To…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Economic pressure helped pressure the beef market with the sharp drop in the stock market, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

April’s cattle contract posted its highest close for the month “and with the strong price action, looks to challenge higher price levels,” Tot…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technical action is bearish in the cattle market, as the markets gapped lower yesterday, The Hightower Report said. “Open interest is also hig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News