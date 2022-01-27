Cattle futures are seeing some follow-through on Wednesday’s gains early today, Total Farm Marketing said. “After two consecutive tests of this moving average, the path of least resistance looks higher, as prices target the gap on the charts from Monday’s difficult open.”
Cash live cattle are trading lower this week. “The fact that open interest did not drop on the pullback was seen as a positive factor,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.97% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.52%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.58%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.10%. In Asian markets, traders saw Japanese technology stocks deal with heavy selling, partially related to the Federal Reserve meeting that indicated multiple rate hikes coming. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.81% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 3.11%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.78%, EUR/USD was down 0.81% and USD/JPY was up 0.67%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.25 (1.25%), and March gasoline is down 1.76%.