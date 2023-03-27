Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 48 cents to $280.36/cwt.
- Select rose 97 cents to $269.72/cwt.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska, USDA said.
“Cattle fundamentals should offer support, as prices have been looking to put in a short-term low,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures are trading below cash, and that should support the market. We will continue to hold defensive positions for now, looking for more confirmation a low is in place.”
"A combination of the oversold condition of the market and the large discount of June cattle to the cash market has helped to support," The Hightower Report said. "The outlook for tightening supply ahead remains a positive force."