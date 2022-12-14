 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $4.88 to $250.07/cwt.
  • Select was up $1.23 to $226.69.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 276 head sold live for $148-155, and no dressed sales.

“Talk of the short-term overbought condition of the market helped to spark some selling,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition, the forecast does not look as cold and threatening today as compared with earlier this week. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $248.99, down $5.96 on the day.”

“Live cattle futures hit new contract highs yesterday (excluding Dec and Feb),” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers have reduced slaughter needs through the end of the year and may be less aggressive. Feedlots may still hold out for higher cash since Packers do not have many cattle purchased ahead. Cattle slaughter projected at 127,000."

