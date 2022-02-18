Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, but momentum has slowed, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices may be reach winter highs, and a potential pull back may be in front of the market.
We had a mixed trade in the cattle market yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “The situation in general still looks constructive to me,” he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.49% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.44. European shares were slightly higher on Friday, with major bourses adding around 0.2% each, amid hopes the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved diplomatically after the US Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister next week. Meanwhile, the earnings season remains in the spotlight: Renault exceeded its 2021 targets, showing upbeat profits; Sika posted a jump in full-year net profit and proposed a 16% higher dividend; and Norwegian Air also reported a profit for full 2021. On the other hand, earnings from Allianz missed forecasts. On the data front, the unemployment rate in France fell more than expected and the rebound in UK retail sales also topped forecasts. On the week, stocks are set to lose around 1%.The Shanghai Composite rose 0.66% to close at 3,491 while the Shenzhen Component edged up 0.27% to 13,460 on Friday, as the selling pressure in Asian shares eased after US secretary of state Antony Blinken agreed to meet with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov next week, raising hopes for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing standoff in Ukraine. The mainland indices extended gains for a fourth straight session and closed the week higher amid hopes of further policy easing. Investors cheered recent liquidity injections and policy loan rate cuts from the Chinese central bank, with expectations of more easing measures amid slowing domestic inflation. Global investment banks have also touted Chinese equities due to expected government support for growth. The rally in new energy firms took a breather on Friday, while healthcare, technology, financial and property stocks advanced.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.20%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.91%, and April gasoline is down 1.74%.