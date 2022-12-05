“The lower beef market last week opens the door for a weaker cash tone ahead. However, this clashes with a bullish supply outlook ahead,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Traders are going into the week on an up note. Live cattle futures were 30 to 47 cents higher on Friday. “That kept futures positive from Friday to Friday, with Dec settling up by 27 cents and Feb up by 75 cents,” Alan Brugler of Bar Chart said today.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.55%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.40%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.55%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.55% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24%. European stock indexes swung between small gains and losses today, “starting the first full week of December in cautious mood, as investors digested key PMI surveys and European retail sales data,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets, were up. The Shanghai Composite jumped to close at an 11-week high, extending last week's rally as China continued to shift away from strict COVID-19 restrictions, sparking hopes of further economic reopening,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index climbed by 1.76% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.20%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.65%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning rose by $2.10 cents (2.65%), and January gasoline is up $2.08%.