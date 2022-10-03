Beef prices are down to the lowest level since March 29 of 2021, said The Hightower Report today.
Meanwhile, cattle feeders own the second highest priced inventory since 2015 and feeding them at exceptionally high input costs, and now the packer wanting to slow production. “This aspect appears difficult to foresee a rally in the price of fed cattle,” said BarChart analyst Christopher Swift.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.45%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.75%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.75%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.56%. Stock markets in Europe are lower with investors remaining cautious “in the face of global macroeconomic headwinds”, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are were mixed with China, like Europe lower, but Japan jumped up recovering from over three-month lows, “lifted by expectations that higher prices and a weaker yen will boost corporate profits of export-oriented Japanese companies,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.45% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index rose by 1.49%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.39% and USD/JPY was up 0.20%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3.47 cents (4.37%), and October gasoline is up 4.43%.