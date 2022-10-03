 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Beef prices are down to the lowest level since March 29 of 2021, said The Hightower Report today.

Meanwhile, cattle feeders own the second highest priced inventory since 2015 and feeding them at exceptionally high input costs, and now the packer wanting to slow production. “This aspect appears difficult to foresee a rally in the price of fed cattle,” said BarChart analyst Christopher Swift.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.45%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.75%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.75%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.56%. Stock markets in Europe are lower with investors remaining cautious “in the face of global macroeconomic headwinds”, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are were mixed with China, like Europe lower, but Japan jumped up recovering from over three-month lows, “lifted by expectations that higher prices and a weaker yen will boost corporate profits of export-oriented Japanese companies,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.45% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index rose by 1.49%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.39% and USD/JPY was up 0.20%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3.47 cents (4.37%), and October gasoline is up 4.43%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The five-day break in boxed beef prices “leaves the market a bit oversold,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain concerned with very wea…

Cattle

The market appears to have found a short-term low with the bullish technical action, The Hightower Report said this morning. “With this week's…

Cattle

At the close for the Tuesday session live cattle futures were down by another 45 to 67 cents. October was the exception. “October fat cattle a…

Cattle

Traders continue to expect tightening supply into the fourth quarter “but a much weaker demand outlook and the downtrend in beef prices remain…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News