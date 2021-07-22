 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle trade is mixed to start the day after a day of “very good” price action, Total Farm Marketing said. The continued rebound in choice and select values are providing underlying support to the market, they said.

“Cash markets have pulled back, and for now, traders see the COVID case surge as a short-term event,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.51%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.80% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.34% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.51%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 40 cents (0.54%), and September gasoline is up 0.52%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market remains in a consolidation phase as the steady decline in beef prices leaves traders uncertain about the short-term direction for c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly higher on Choice and on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures are called steady to weaker as the market fails to find traction, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The cattle mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News