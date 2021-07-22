Cattle trade is mixed to start the day after a day of “very good” price action, Total Farm Marketing said. The continued rebound in choice and select values are providing underlying support to the market, they said.
“Cash markets have pulled back, and for now, traders see the COVID case surge as a short-term event,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.51%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.80% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.34% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.51%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 40 cents (0.54%), and September gasoline is up 0.52%.