Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 3 cents to $265.10/cwt.
- Select was 88 cents higher to $253.66.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 497 head sold dressed for $248. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 1,264 head sold live for $154-158, and 369 head sold dressed for $245-248.
"The USDA Cattle Inventory report on Tuesday afternoon brought little surprises but confirmed a shrinking U.S. beef cow herd,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The total U.S. beef cow herd as of January 1 was at 28.9 mln head or down 4% from last year and even lower than the 2014 herd reduction bottom.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending January 26 came in at 25,191 tonnes, up from 25,135 the previous week and the highest since July 21,” the Hightower Report said. “This was the second week in a row that sales came in above 25,000. Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 224,709 tonnes, down from 291,492 a year ago and the lowest since 2020.”