Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.11 to $291.60.
- Select was up $2.04 to $280.43.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 2,129 head sold dressed at $218 and 1,338 sold live at $137. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 151 head sold live at $136.74 and 405 sold dressed at $217.58.
The surge in beef prices over the past week opens the door for higher cash market trade in the next few weeks, according to The Hightower Report.
Retail beef values are becoming more of a factor on the market, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. Average retail beef values in the United States are 24 percent higher than a year ago.