Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.35 to $268.39.
- Select was up $4.88 to $262.34.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 10,028 head sold dressed at $222.10 to $222.44 and 3,994 sold live at $139.44. In Iowa/Minnesota 6,319 head were sold live at $141.68 to $143.45 and 3,459 were sold dressed at $222 to $223.11.
Cattle prices were moderately lower amid talk of an overbought market and weakness in the stock market, according to The Hightower Report. Traders remain concerned about consumer confidence.
A bullish grain stocks report could mean pressure on feedlots to move cattle to avoid high feed costs, according to Total Farm Marketing.