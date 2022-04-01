The cattle market was lower in live cattle and sharply lower in feeder cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
“The feeder cattle market did not like that higher trade in corn yesterday,” he said.
Longer-term supply fundamentals look supportive for the cattle market but there are short-term demand concerns, according to The Hightower Report. The market is technically overbought.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.65%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.52%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.23%. Eurozone inflation rate climbed to a fresh record high in March, bolstered by soaring oil and gas prices amid sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, strengthening the case for the ECB to end 8 years of negative interest rates sooner. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.94% to close at 3,283 while the Shenzhen Component jumped 0.91% to 12,228 on Friday, erasing losses from the previous session, on expectations of more economic stimulus after data showed China’s manufacturing activity slumped to a two-year low. The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.1 in March from 50.4 in the previous month, as the country battles its most severe COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began. China’s slowing economic activity bolsters the case for further policy easing, with analysts expecting a cut to the reserve requirement ratio in the second quarter.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.68%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 25% and June gasoline is up 0.05%.