Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $4.22 to $230.80/cwt.
- Select went down $8.03 to $209.48.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 77 head sold dressed at $170-171, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Cattle finished “sharply lower” today as selling hit its lowest point since November 20, The Hightower Report said.
“Demand for beef usually has a positive tilt this time of year as corporate parties and family get-togethers are active,” The Hightower Report said. “However, this year demand could be sluggish.”