Few forward contracts of fed beef cattle are occurring. In periods of uncertainty, buyers tend to shy away from forward contracting, according to The Cattle Report.
Slaughter last week was up 1.5% from a year ago, but beef production jumped 5.3% because of the higher weight, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: August E-mini S&Ps were up 1.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.14%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.83%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.98% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.26%. The FTSE 100 rose more than 2% on Monday, rebounding from previous session’s losses, following its European peers amid prospects of a global economic recovery, more monetary and fiscal stimulus and optimism over a potential coronavirus vaccine. According to the Sunday Times newspaper, the UK is closing in on a GBP 500 million supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of a potential vaccine. Over the weekend, bars, pubs, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers across England were allowed to reopen on what has been branded “Super Saturday” of COVID-19 restrictions being significantly eased. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 134 points or 4.2% to hit the highest level in a year of 3,287 on Monday at around 01:00 PM Shanghai time. The solid performance was boosted by a five-year high of Chinese blue chips, which soared today following a 7% gain last week. Investors were confident that there were better COVID-19 trends, though the resurgence of virus cases in the US and several parts of the world clouded the future.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.67%, EUR/USD was up 0.70% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 3 cents (0.07%), and August gasoline is down 0.02%.