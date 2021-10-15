Live cattle futures were back up by 97 cents to $1.30 on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The CME showed no delivery activity for October contracts through Oct. 13.
Cattle futures are called steady to higher following a rebound on Thursday as a firmer retail tone and a strong equity markets brought some buying strength into the cattle markets, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The live cattle market is still a bear spread market, which keeps the selling pressure on the deferred contract, as market looks to remove the premium from the back months.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.40% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.34%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.47%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.25. European equity markets traded in the green on Friday, with the STOXX 600 on course for its best week since March, as a strong earnings season offset concerns over inflation. Banks were among the top performers after forecast-beating quarterly results from U.S. biggest lenders on Thursday, while retailers, oil and gas and travel shares also gained. Investors also welcomed news that European Union leaders are set to approve next week emergency measures to provide short-term relief to households and businesses amid an unprecedented energy crisis. Elsewhere, financial regulators in China told some major banks to ease the approval of mortgages in the last quarter amid fears of contagion of the China Evergrande Group's debt crisis.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.55%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.95%, and June gasoline is up 0.80%.