Cattle markets are finding pressure this week as well, led by a “weak” feeder cattle market. “The cattle market is looking technically challenged as the strong grain markets have triggered selling. An uptick in demand as the calendar moves closer to summer may be enough to help stabilize the market, but the short-term trend is lower.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.93%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.69%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.04%. The U.S. is halting dollar debt payments by Moscow from its accounts in U.S. banks, based on reports of warchrimes in Bucha, Ukraine, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.94% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 76 cents (0.74%), and May gasoline is up 0.46%.