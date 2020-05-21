Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and sharply lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.23 to $401.81/cwt.
- Select went down $8.65 to $382.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,726 head sold dressed at $175-190, with 687 head sold live at $115-117. In Iowa/Minnesota, 190 head were sold live at $120, and 2,240 head were sold dressed at $174-190.
Beef export sales came in at 4,018 tonnes, the lowest so far this year, The Hightower Report noted. The pace has slipped behind the last two years in recent weeks, but is still well ahead of the five-year average.
“Slaughter this week is running 11% ahead of last week, but is still nearly 17.5% behind the same week last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash trade this week so far has been seen as high as 120.00 which could continue to improve through the end of the week.”