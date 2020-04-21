”The jump in beef prices will help encourage increased slaughter at plants that are operating and more talk that parts of the U.S. will be opening up soon has added to the positive tone,” the Hightower Report said.
Meanwhile, USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for Monday at just 90,000 head. The same Monday last year was 113,000, Brugler Marketing said.
In the late session yesterday, June live cattle drifted to lower territory. Stewart-Peterson said it was “disappointing, though no technical damage was done.”
The discount of futures to the cash market remains a key positive force for the market, but slaughter will need to pick up steam or cattle will back up, the Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.76%. Euro Stoxx 50 were down 2.62%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.91%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.29% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.98%. Stock markets in Europe traded mostly in the red overnight, however, Eurozone investor morale is improving. ”The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area jumped by 74.7 points from the previous month to 25.2 in April of 2020, which was the lowest since December of 2011,” TradingEconomics.com said. Japanese stocks closed in the red mostly due to an overnight plunge in oil prices. Still, investors cheered more stimulus from Japan’s government to soften the economic impact from the coronavirus. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.45%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.42%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices plummeted by 22.22%, and June gasoline is down 14.09%.