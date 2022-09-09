 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 75 cents to $257.26/cwt.
  • Select down 1.312 cents to $224.73/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,554 head sold live at $143.87-148.42 and 105 head sold dressed at $225.00.

Traders see tightening supply into the fourth quarter as a positive factor with the stock market rally helping ease concerns of weak demand ahead, according to The Hightower Report.

USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 385k head through Thursday, compared to 366k head during the same week last year., according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Last year’s fourth quarter beef production was 127 mln pounds above the third quarter production, The Hightower Report said. This year, “it is…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets are watching beef prices, “already at the lowest level since May 12,” The Hightower Report said. “This reinforces the idea that…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Traders are positioning ahead of today's USDA cattle on feed report, and the cash market news continues to carry a positive tilt,” The Highto…

Cattle

“Weakness in the beef market has triggered weakness in the cash market over the past few weeks with beef prices down to the lowest level since…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News