Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 75 cents to $257.26/cwt.
- Select down 1.312 cents to $224.73/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,554 head sold live at $143.87-148.42 and 105 head sold dressed at $225.00.
Traders see tightening supply into the fourth quarter as a positive factor with the stock market rally helping ease concerns of weak demand ahead, according to The Hightower Report.
USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 385k head through Thursday, compared to 366k head during the same week last year., according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.