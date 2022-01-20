 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

April’s cattle contract posted its highest close for the month “and with the strong price action, looks to challenge higher price levels,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Beef prices are the highest since early October, The Hightower Report said “Slaughter is being restricted by absenteeism at packing plants,” they said, which is affecting the market.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.45% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.38%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.24%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.27%. Tradingeconomics.com said inflation continues to worry European investors along with rising interest rates. In Asian markets, The People’s Bank of China is slashing the one-year loan rate to 3.7%, and while a cut was expected, “it sent a strong signal for policy direction and reflected how the central bank is responding more quickly to cushion a slowing economy. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.11%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.22%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 12 cents (0.13%), and October gasoline is down 0.15%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

