Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm on Choice and lower on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 45 cents to $214.96/cwt.
- Select went down $1.45 to $212.02.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa-Minnesota, the USDA reported 435 head sold dressed at $198, with no live sales. In Nebraska, 1,246 head were sold live at $124, while 68 head were sold dressed at $199.
Cattle markets were steady today, ahead of the Cold Storage report which released after the close. Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said the cash market could pick up Thursday and Friday, and the market is stalled out waiting for that movement.
April cattle was “steady” today, but dropped nearly 100 points before recovering some of those losses before the close. “The steady rise in open interest to the highest level since May suggests the market continues to find good buying support from speculators and fund traders on pullbacks,” The Hightower Report said.