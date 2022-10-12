 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Beef markets remain strong, which should keep the short-term trend higher in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “The upside may be limited due to demand developments.”

There are ideas the demand for beef “might not be as bad as traders believe,” which helped to support the cattle market. “Packer profit margins took a hit with the break in the beef market this week.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.08% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.39%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.33%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.47% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.99%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.53% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.02%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.22 (1.38%), and November gasoline is down 1.11%.

