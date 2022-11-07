Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 80 cents to $264.55/cwt.
- Select rose $4.02 to $235.92.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 78 head sold dressed for $240.
“Cattle markets saw some buying support to start the week, as a strong hog complex and seasonal trade brought some money flow into the cattle markets,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, the cattle market picture improved with the strong price action today, which could see some money flow continue as retailers look to build supplies for the upcoming holidays.
Traders were watching beef export numbers. “Beef exports for September came in at just 275,782 pounds, down from 323,601 in August and down from 292,486 pounds in September of last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $264.34, up 59 cents on the day.”