Expect more of a short-term bounce in cattle, The Hightower Report said. However, in the long term “it will be a very difficult task to absorb all of the fresh meat on the U.S. market in the next 4-6 weeks,” they said.
The major reason is due to the fact restaurants are unlikely to reopen for many weeks, which would help the market absorb that excess supply. The Hightower Report said traders will continue monitoring slaughter plants as a slowdown in production could cause a backup on feedlots which would in turn cause weights to jump higher.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.68% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.46%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.88%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.83% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.29%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.37% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.51%, EUR/USD was up 0.57% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.21 (4.78%), and May gasoline is up 4.85%.